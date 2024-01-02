Northeast Regional Director of National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) David Skinner presents during the Liberty Tech Bridge, University Day Series hosted by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) at the Philadelphia Navy Yard Marriott on Nov. 2, 2023. During this series, university partners and government employees learned more about methods to enable collaboration between Naval Warfare Centers and Academia by utilizing NSIN programming. (U.S. Navy Photo by Gary Ell/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 11:38 Photo ID: 8189966 VIRIN: 231102-O-YX827-1170 Resolution: 3122x2507 Size: 1.81 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWCPD Continues Building Defense Ecosystem with University Partners [Image 2 of 2], by Gary Ell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.