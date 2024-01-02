Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWCPD Continues Building Defense Ecosystem with University Partners [Image 1 of 2]

    NSWCPD Continues Building Defense Ecosystem with University Partners

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Gary Ell 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Northeast Regional Director of National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) David Skinner presents during the Liberty Tech Bridge, University Day Series hosted by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) at the Philadelphia Navy Yard Marriott on Nov. 2, 2023. During this series, university partners and government employees learned more about methods to enable collaboration between Naval Warfare Centers and Academia by utilizing NSIN programming. (U.S. Navy Photo by Gary Ell/Released)

