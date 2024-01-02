Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 4, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Anthony Patton, from Deridder, Louisiana, uses a hammer and chisel to break apart tile while conducting deck demolition aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 4. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition
