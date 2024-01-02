YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 4, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Anthony Patton, from Deridder, Louisiana, uses a hammer and chisel to break apart tile while conducting deck demolition aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 4. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 03:13 Photo ID: 8189730 VIRIN: 240104-N-UF592-1036 Resolution: 2663x2128 Size: 1.38 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck demolition [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.