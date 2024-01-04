Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRFB Team Restores USS Nevada (SSBN 733) in Dry Dock [Image 4 of 4]

    TRFB Team Restores USS Nevada (SSBN 733) in Dry Dock

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adora Okafor 

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

    Photo of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) docked in Naval Base Kitsap’s Delta Pier dry dock, Dec. 29, 2023. Trident Refit Facility, Bangor’s (TRFB) core mission is repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing the Pacific Fleet’s ballistic missile submarine force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 22:56
    Photo ID: 8189630
    VIRIN: 231229-N-WX956-1163
    Resolution: 3959x2639
    Size: 925.6 KB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, TRFB Team Restores USS Nevada (SSBN 733) in Dry Dock [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Adora Okafor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Nevada (SSBN 733)

    submarines
    industrial
    SSBN
    TRFB
    Delta Pier

