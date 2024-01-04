TRFB Team Restores USS Nevada (SSBN 733) in Dry Dock

Photo of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) docked in Naval Base Kitsap’s Delta Pier dry dock, Dec. 29, 2023. Trident Refit Facility, Bangor’s (TRFB) core mission is repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing the Pacific Fleet’s ballistic missile submarine force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor)
