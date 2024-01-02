Assessment teams utilize air monitoring equipment aboard M/V Genius Star XI, Jan. 3, 2024. Air monitoring continues on site and ashore, including five different locations in the local community. The Unified Command established a Technical Advisory Group to assist with developing and implementing an air circulation plan for the cargo holds. Courtesy photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 22:02 Photo ID: 8189626 VIRIN: 240103-G-MT091-1112 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 945.52 KB Location: AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Photo Release: Work continues with M/V Genius Star XI response [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.