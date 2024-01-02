Photo Release: Work continues with M/V Genius Star XI response

Assessment teams utilize air monitoring equipment aboard M/V Genius Star XI, Jan. 3, 2024. Air monitoring continues on site and ashore, including five different locations in the local community. The Unified Command established a Technical Advisory Group to assist with developing and implementing an air circulation plan for the cargo holds. Courtesy photo.
