Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Release: Work continues with M/V Genius Star XI response [Image 2 of 2]

    Photo Release: Work continues with M/V Genius Star XI response

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Assessment teams utilize air monitoring equipment aboard M/V Genius Star XI, Jan. 3, 2024. Air monitoring continues on site and ashore, including five different locations in the local community. The Unified Command established a Technical Advisory Group to assist with developing and implementing an air circulation plan for the cargo holds. Courtesy photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 22:02
    Photo ID: 8189626
    VIRIN: 240103-G-MT091-1112
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 945.52 KB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Release: Work continues with M/V Genius Star XI response [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Photo Release: Work continues with M/V Genius Star XI response
    Photo Release: Work continues with M/V Genius Star XI response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M/V Genius Star XI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT