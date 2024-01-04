Empty COs bottles are safely stowed on the deck of M/V Genius Star XI awaiting offload, Jan. 3, 2024. The Unified Command, consisting of the Coast Guard Captain of the Port, Gallagher Marine Systems, and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, continues to work closely to coordinate response efforts on this incident. Courtesy photo
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 22:02
|Photo ID:
|8189625
|VIRIN:
|240103-G-MT091-1111
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|650.09 KB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo Release: Work continues with M/V Genius Star XI response [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT