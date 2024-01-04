Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Release: Work continues with M/V Genius Star XI response [Image 1 of 2]

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Empty COs bottles are safely stowed on the deck of M/V Genius Star XI awaiting offload, Jan. 3, 2024. The Unified Command, consisting of the Coast Guard Captain of the Port, Gallagher Marine Systems, and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, continues to work closely to coordinate response efforts on this incident. Courtesy photo

