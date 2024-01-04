Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits Peterson Main CDC [Image 2 of 2]

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits Peterson Main CDC

    CO, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna tours the Peterson Main Child Development Center at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 4, 2024. During his visit, Bentivegna learned about the many accomplishments of the Peterson Main CDC, as well as how they are innovating childcare in Colorado Springs for military members and retirees. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 17:35
    Photo ID: 8189572
    VIRIN: 240104-F-JC347-1005
    Resolution: 5137x3522
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits Peterson Main CDC [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits Peterson Main CDC
    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits Peterson Main CDC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT