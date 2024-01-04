Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits Peterson Main CDC

Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, center, poses for a group photo with members of the Peterson Main Child Development Center at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 4, 2024. During his visit, Bentivegna spoke with the leaders of the Peterson Main CDC to learn more about the first off-base community contracted childcare program and advocate for more childcare options with Congress. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

