    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits Peterson Main CDC [Image 1 of 2]

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits Peterson Main CDC

    CO, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, center, poses for a group photo with members of the Peterson Main Child Development Center at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 4, 2024. During his visit, Bentivegna spoke with the leaders of the Peterson Main CDC to learn more about the first off-base community contracted childcare program and advocate for more childcare options with Congress. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 17:35
