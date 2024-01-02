Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leveraging Emerging Technology to Detect Biothreats Subject of Recent Summit

    Leveraging Emerging Technology to Detect Biothreats Subject of Recent Summit

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    U.S. Army Capt. William Kowallis from the Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen presented on wastewater surveillance for infectious diseases during the first day of the Next-Generation Sequencing Summit. The summit occurred in September 2023. (DOD photo)

