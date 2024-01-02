U.S. Army Capt. William Kowallis from the Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen presented on wastewater surveillance for infectious diseases during the first day of the Next-Generation Sequencing Summit. The summit occurred in September 2023. (DOD photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 15:03 Photo ID: 8189415 VIRIN: 240104-O-D0202-2708 Resolution: 4032x1816 Size: 1.34 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leveraging Emerging Technology to Detect Biothreats Subject of Recent Summit [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.