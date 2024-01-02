U.S. Army Capt. William Kowallis from the Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen presented on wastewater surveillance for infectious diseases during the first day of the Next-Generation Sequencing Summit. The summit occurred in September 2023. (DOD photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 15:03
|Photo ID:
|8189415
|VIRIN:
|240104-O-D0202-2708
|Resolution:
|4032x1816
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leveraging Emerging Technology to Detect Biothreats Subject of Recent Summit [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leveraging Emerging Technology to Detect Biothreats Subject of Recent Summit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT