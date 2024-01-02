Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leveraging Emerging Technology to Detect Biothreats Subject of Recent Summit [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    The Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division’s Global Emerging Infections Surveillance Branch hosted its first Next-Generation Sequencing Summit in Silver Spring, Maryland, in September 2023. Attendees included representatives from the GEIS network of global partner laboratories and other U.S. government agencies.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 15:03
    VIRIN: 240104-O-DO202-7709
    Location: US
    GEIS

