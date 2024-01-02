Leveraging Emerging Technology to Detect Biothreats Subject of Recent Summit

The Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division’s Global Emerging Infections Surveillance Branch hosted its first Next-Generation Sequencing Summit in Silver Spring, Maryland, in September 2023. Attendees included representatives from the GEIS network of global partner laboratories and other U.S. government agencies.

