240104-N-OZ224-2380



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 4, 2023) - A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) is greeted by his family after arriving at Naval Station Mayport from an eight month deployment, Jan. 4, 2024. Hudner deployed as a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 13:50 Photo ID: 8189349 VIRIN: 240104-N-OZ224-2380 Resolution: 5775x4125 Size: 3.36 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS THOMAS HUDNER (DDG 116) RETURNS HOME [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.