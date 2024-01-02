Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS THOMAS HUDNER (DDG 116) RETURNS HOME [Image 1 of 4]

    USS THOMAS HUDNER (DDG 116) RETURNS HOME

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.04.1784

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    240104-N-OZ224-2354

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 4, 2023) -  The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) returned to Naval Station Mayport after an eight month deployment, Jan. 4, 2024. Hudner deployed as a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

