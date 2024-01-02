Seaman Matthew Forrester, a deckhand aboard Coast Guard cutter James Rankin, climbs a buoy to check the lightis satisfactory, December 14, 2023, while underway in the Delaware River. Crewmembers aboard the James Rankin, a 175-foot coastal buoy tender homeported in Baltimore, conduct services on aids to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 14:09
|Photo ID:
|8189328
|VIRIN:
|231214-G-KH296-2083
|Resolution:
|3900x5862
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin crew [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Carmen Caver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
