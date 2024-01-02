Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin crew

    Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin crew

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Noah Akemann, a damage controlman aboard Coast Guard cutter James Rankin, aids in tending to ice buoys, December 14, 2023, while underway in the Delaware River. Crewmembers aboard the James Rankin, a 175-foot coastal buoy tender homeported in Baltimore, conducts services on aids to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 14:09
    Photo ID: 8189303
    VIRIN: 231214-G-KH296-2072
    Resolution: 5741x3820
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin crew [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Carmen Caver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    buoy tender
    uscg
    coast guard
    James Rankin

