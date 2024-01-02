Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Commander Submarine Force Atlantic attends the capping ceremony at Recruit Training Command [Image 3 of 3]

    Deputy Commander Submarine Force Atlantic attends the capping ceremony at Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.04.1892

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Rear Admiral Michael R. Van Poots, Deputy Commander Submarine Force Atlantic, attends the capping ceremony at Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp, in Great Lakes, Illinois. The capping ceremony signifies Recruits becoming Sailors at the end of Battle Stations. It is the crucible event that Recruits must pass before graduation. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stephane Belcher)

    Date Taken: 01.04.1892
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
