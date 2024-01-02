Rear Admiral Michael R. Van Poots, Deputy Commander Submarine Force Atlantic, attends the capping ceremony at Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp, in Great Lakes, Illinois. The capping ceremony signifies Recruits becoming Sailors at the end of Battle Stations. It is the crucible event that Recruits must pass before graduation. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stephane Belcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.1868 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 12:20 Photo ID: 8189180 VIRIN: 240104-N-PG340-1154 Resolution: 7216x4569 Size: 7.85 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deputy Commander Submarine Force Atlantic attends the capping ceremony at Recruit Training Command [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.