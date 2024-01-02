Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    392nd Engineering Detachment Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    392nd Engineering Detachment Award Ceremony

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIRBASE, ROMANIA

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpt. Christian Trainor, Commander of the 392nd Engineering Detachment, saultes and awards Spc. Ryan Garza at Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase, Romania, Dec. 28, 2023. ASA-BS hosted an award ceremony to commend the 529th MP Det. and the 392nd Engineering Det. soldiers as they prepared to go home after a successful deployment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 08:37
    Photo ID: 8188861
    VIRIN: 231228-A-DM107-1020
    Resolution: 4809x3206
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIRBASE, RO
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

