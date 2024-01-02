Cpt. Christian Trainor, Commander of the 392nd Engineering Detachment, saultes and awards Spc. Ryan Garza at Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase, Romania, Dec. 28, 2023. ASA-BS hosted an award ceremony to commend the 529th MP Det. and the 392nd Engineering Det. soldiers as they prepared to go home after a successful deployment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 08:37
|Photo ID:
|8188861
|VIRIN:
|231228-A-DM107-1020
|Resolution:
|4809x3206
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIRBASE, RO
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 392nd Engineering Detachment Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Devin McReynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
