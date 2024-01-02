U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian Fiddermon, Area Support Activity - Black Sea commander, awards a Meritorious Service Medal to Sgt. 1st Class Jason Owens, Detachment Sergeant of the 529th Military Police Detachment, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase, Romania, Dec. 28, 2023. ASA-BS hosted an award ceremony to commend the 529th MP Det. and the 392nd Engineering Detachment soldiers as they prepared to go home after a successful deployment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 08:38
|Photo ID:
|8188859
|VIRIN:
|231228-A-DM107-1009
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|9.1 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIRBASE, RO
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 529th MP Det. Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Devin McReynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT