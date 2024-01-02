529th MP Det. Award Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian Fiddermon, Area Support Activity - Black Sea commander, awards a Meritorious Service Medal to Sgt. 1st Class Jason Owens, Detachment Sergeant of the 529th Military Police Detachment, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase, Romania, Dec. 28, 2023. ASA-BS hosted an award ceremony to commend the 529th MP Det. and the 392nd Engineering Detachment soldiers as they prepared to go home after a successful deployment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds)

