    Learning the Ropes: Weapons Company with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 rehearse fast rope and rappelling [Image 3 of 3]

    Learning the Ropes: Weapons Company with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 rehearse fast rope and rappelling

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Abel Campos, an infantry Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, rappels down a tower during a training exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 3, 2024. Marines rehearsed techniques to increase confidence and performance when rappelling or fast roping. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)

