U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Louis Marsh, a scout sniper with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast ropes down a rappel tower during a training exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 3, 2024. Marines rehearsed techniques to increase confidence and performance when rappelling or fast roping. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 04:47 Photo ID: 8188742 VIRIN: 240103-M-NY312-1022 Resolution: 3278x4917 Size: 5.99 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Learning the ropes: Weapons Company with Battalion Landing Team 1/1 rehearse fast rope and rappelling [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Osmar Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.