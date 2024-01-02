CFAY Joint Drill

231215-N-CU072-1124 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 15, 2023) – Hospitalman Adam Dandridge, from York, Pennsylvania, treats a simulated patient during a joint drill onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 15, 2023. This is the 16th Joint Drill between the U.S. Navy, Government of Japan, and City of Yokosuka. The drill led by Commander, Submarine Group Seven and Commander, Naval Fleet Activities Yokosuka simulated a response to an earthquake on the Miura peninsula which damaged a building at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The joint effort strengthens the relationship between the U.S. Navy and our close ally Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

