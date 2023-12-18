Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Joint Drill [Image 5 of 8]

    CFAY Joint Drill

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    231215-N-CU072-1070 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 15, 2023) – Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka set up a triage station during a joint drill onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 15, 2023. This is the 16th Joint Drill between the U.S. Navy, Government of Japan, and City of Yokosuka. The drill led by Commander, Submarine Group Seven and Commander, Naval Fleet Activities Yokosuka simulated a response to an earthquake on the Miura peninsula which damaged a building at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The joint effort strengthens the relationship between the U.S. Navy and our close ally Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 21:07
    Photo ID: 8188607
    VIRIN: 231215-N-CU072-1070
    Resolution: 3997x2248
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Joint Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY Joint Drill
    CFAY Joint Drill
    CFAY Joint Drill
    CFAY Joint Drill
    CFAY Joint Drill
    CFAY Joint Drill
    CFAY Joint Drill
    CFAY Joint Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CSG-7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT