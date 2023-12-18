Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Representative Ed Case Views Octocoral with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Divers [Image 5 of 8]

    Representative Ed Case Views Octocoral with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Divers

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Jan. 2, 2024) Representative Ed Case, Hawaii's First Congressional District, is observed viewing octocoral with Navy divers assigned to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF). Rep. Case is conducting a site visit to view octocoral growth on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Octocoral, also known as fire coral, is an invasive species to the Hawaiian ecosystem. These invasive species have the potential to negatively impact Hawaii's coral reefs, environment, economy, and human well-being. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 14:58
    Photo ID: 8188305
    VIRIN: 240102-N-KN989-1040
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 365.99 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Representative Ed Case Views Octocoral with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Divers [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Navy divers
    JBPHH
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Ed Case
    octocoral

