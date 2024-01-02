JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Jan. 2, 2024) Representative Ed Case, Hawaii's First Congressional District, prepares to dive with Navy divers assigned to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF). Rep. Case is conducting a site visit to view octocoral on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Octocoral, also known as fire coral, is an invasive species to the Hawaiian ecosystem. These invasive species have the potential to negatively impact Hawaii's coral reefs, environment, economy, and human well-being. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2024 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 14:58 Photo ID: 8188302 VIRIN: 240102-N-KN989-1017 Resolution: 3903x5464 Size: 351.2 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Representative Ed Case Views Octocoral with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Divers [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.