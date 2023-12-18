NAVSTA MAYPORT PUBLIC WORKS OFFICER PROMOTED

240103-N-OZ224-2300

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 3, 2023) - Cmdr. Nathan Chenarak, Naval Station Mayport’s Public Works Officer, has his son pin on his new rank of commander during his promotion ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Jan. 3, 2023. Naval Station Mayport is the largest operational command in Navy Region Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

