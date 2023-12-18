Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA MAYPORT PUBLIC WORKS OFFICER PROMOTED [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVSTA MAYPORT PUBLIC WORKS OFFICER PROMOTED

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    240103-N-OZ224-2300
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 3, 2023) -  Cmdr. Nathan Chenarak, Naval Station Mayport’s Public Works Officer, has his son pin on his new rank of commander during his promotion ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Jan. 3, 2023. Naval Station Mayport is the largest operational command in Navy Region Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 12:26
    Photo ID: 8187984
    VIRIN: 240103-N-OZ224-2300
    Resolution: 5875x4196
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

