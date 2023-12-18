240103-N-OZ224-2291
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 3, 2023) - Cmdr. Nathan Chenarak, Naval Station Mayport’s Public Works Officer, recites his oath during his promotion ceremony at Naval Station Mayport to the rank of commander, Jan. 3, 2023. Naval Station Mayport is the largest operational command in Navy Region Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 12:26
|Photo ID:
|8187982
|VIRIN:
|240103-N-OZ224-2291
|Resolution:
|5553x3966
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSTA MAYPORT PUBLIC WORKS OFFICER PROMOTED [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
