NAVSTA MAYPORT PUBLIC WORKS OFFICER PROMOTED

240103-N-OZ224-2291

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 3, 2023) - Cmdr. Nathan Chenarak, Naval Station Mayport’s Public Works Officer, recites his oath during his promotion ceremony at Naval Station Mayport to the rank of commander, Jan. 3, 2023. Naval Station Mayport is the largest operational command in Navy Region Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

