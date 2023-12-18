Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Novosel leaders serve up food and fellowship for a DFAC Thanksgiving [Image 2 of 6]

    Fort Novosel leaders serve up food and fellowship for a DFAC Thanksgiving

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2023

    Photo by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Mark Axtell, 1-145th Aviation Regiment Commander, Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel Commanding General, and CW5 Mike Corsaro, Chief Warrant Officer of the Aviation Branch, and other USAACE leaders serve the Thanksgiving meal at the DFAC on Nov. 21, 2023.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 10:41
    Photo ID: 8187779
    VIRIN: 231124-A-SR274-9712
    Resolution: 4658x3105
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    This work, Fort Novosel leaders serve up food and fellowship for a DFAC Thanksgiving [Image 6 of 6], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

