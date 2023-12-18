Fort Novosel leaders serve up food and fellowship for a DFAC Thanksgiving

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. -- Traditional Thanksgiving meals are a combination of feast and family, but many service members know that the term “family” may look different from year to year. Some years are at home with family, some are overseas, and some may be spent during stateside training. Fort Novosel leaders understand that sacrifice all too well and joined the dining facility staff to provide a memorable holiday meal on Nov. 21.



Both dining facilities (DFAC) offered extensive menus including the traditional turkey and pie as well as salmon, shrimp cocktail, cheeseboards, soups, cake, and even a carving station. Janet Mitchell, DFAC project manager, said that her team made sure all details were covered from decorations to food presentations.

“My staff and I put our vision together and we just go,” she said. “The tradition started long before I came here 17 years ago, and we want to make it better every year.”



The quality of food served on Thanksgiving is top-notch, but the quantity is even more impressive.



“We order and serve 700 lbs. of turkey, 300 lbs. of ham, 500 lbs. of beef, 40 lbs. of vegetables and deserts to feed about 400 people,” Mitchell said.



Leaders from the United States Army Aviation Center, the Fort Novosel Garrison, the Warrant Officer Career College, 1st Aviation Brigade, and others donned gloves and aprons as they served graciously beside the DFAC staff. Fort Novosel Garrison Commander, Col. John P. Miller, took the lead in carving and serving the massive roast beef. The chatter and humor shared between Fort Novosel leadership and trainees lit up the room with holiday spirit.



“Besides the amount of good food, everyone really enjoys the fellowship that these holiday meals bring,” Mitchell said. “Twenty-six people per day are staffed between two facilities for this meal, so those that volunteer to serve really make a difference. We are one team, one fight. “



Mitchell said that everyone here goes above and beyond to make sure that our Soldiers can have the taste of home right here on Fort Novosel. The effort and care didn’t go unnoticed as uniformed soldiers and families alike shared meals over beautiful decorations and unmatched comradery.



Holiday meals are special occasions at the dining facilities on Fort Novosel. These traditions will continue because of the volunteers and employees who join together making them truly Above the Best.



To see more photos from the Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 21 head to the FLICKR link https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjB4epp

