WAMC welcomes first babies of 2024

Parents of the first baby boy Deleon Monroe born on January 1, 2024, at 9:08 a.m. weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches in length at Womack Army Medical Center pose with gift basket courtesy of the Fort Liberty Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

