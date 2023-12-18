Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAMC welcomes first babies of 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    WAMC welcomes first babies of 2024

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    First baby boy Deleon Monroe born on January 1, 2024, at 9:08 a.m. weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces and measuring 21inches in length at Womack Army Medical Center.

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 10:16
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    This work, WAMC welcomes first babies of 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WAMC welcomes first babies of 2024
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WAMC welcomes first babies of 2024

    Fort Liberty

