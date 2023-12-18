Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Darby Day Trip: Castiglioncello

    ITALY

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Andrea Culletto 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Located approximately 35 minutes south of Camp Darby, Castiglioncello is known as the “pearl of the Tyrrhenian.” Once an ancient Etruscan city, this beautiful seaside oasis has become a highly coveted destination due to its breathtaking views and pristine beaches.

