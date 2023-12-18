Darby Day Trip: Castiglioncello

Located approximately 35 minutes south of Camp Darby, Castiglioncello is known as the “pearl of the Tyrrhenian.” Once an ancient Etruscan city, this beautiful seaside oasis has become a highly coveted destination due to its breathtaking views and pristine beaches.

