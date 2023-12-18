Darby Day Trip: Castiglioncello

Photo By Andrea Culletto | Located approximately 35 minutes south of Camp Darby, Castiglioncello is known as the...... read more read more Photo By Andrea Culletto | Located approximately 35 minutes south of Camp Darby, Castiglioncello is known as the “pearl of the Tyrrhenian.” Once an ancient Etruscan city, this beautiful seaside oasis has become a highly coveted destination due to its breathtaking views and pristine beaches. see less | View Image Page

CAMP DARBY, Italy - Located approximately 35 minutes south of Camp Darby, Castiglioncello is known as the “pearl of the Tyrrhenian.” Once an ancient Etruscan city, this beautiful seaside oasis has become a highly coveted destination due to its breathtaking views and pristine beaches. Here are a few not-to-be-missed highlights.



Arts and Culture:



The area’s beauty has drawn countless artists over the years, making it something of a cultural hotspot. This tradition is carried on at the Pasquini Castle, which hosts cultural exhibits, dance performances, and international conventions. Castiglioncello also hosts an annual Inequilibrio Festival showcasing bold dance shows and artistic experiments drawn from the local and international art scenes.



History:



If you’d like to dive deeper into the area’s Etruscan past, visit the Civic Archaeological Museum in Rosignano Marittimo. Here you can see archaeological finds from nearby Etruscan settlements that give insight into the robust society that once called this area home.



Nature:



Castiglioncello is an ideal place to enjoy nature. Go for a hike and marvel at the impressive cliffs and picturesque pine woods. Or take advantage of the area’s numerous watersports, such as sailing and windsurfing. The seabeds between Castiglioncello and Chioma are ideal for diving and snorkeling, while the piers at Rosignano and Chioma are a great point to launch water vessels. Or simply enjoy a leisurely afternoon at one of the town’s stunning beaches.



Culinary:



Be sure to enjoy some local flavor with a bowl of “cacciucco” (fish soup) or seafood risotto. The area’s culinary creations are largely based around the “catch of the day,” with fresh seafood and vegetables taking center stage. “Pinzimonio,” a combination of fresh vegetables and olive oil dressing, is another refreshing delight. If you really want to experience local cuisine, be sure to delight your tastebuds at the Foodies Festival each spring and the historic Fish Festival held each June.



For more information on Castiglioncello, visit https://www.visittuscany.com/en/towns-and-villages/castiglioncello/.