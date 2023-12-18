Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Career Planner of the Year Meritorious Promotion [Image 4 of 5]

    2023 Career Planner of the Year Meritorious Promotion

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Craig Larkin, the Marine Aircraft Group 36 Headquarters career planner, meritoriously promotes to the rank of gunnery sergeant on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22, 2023. Larkin promoted as the recipient of the 2023 Career Planner of the Year Award. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 22:49
    Photo ID: 8187550
    VIRIN: 231222-M-CC164-1073
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2023 Career Planner of the Year Meritorious Promotion [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Sav Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2023 Career Planner of the Year

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Meritorious
    1MAW
    Career Planner of the Year

