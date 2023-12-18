U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Craig Larkin, the Marine Aircraft Group 36 Headquarters career planner, meritoriously promotes to the rank of gunnery sergeant on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22, 2023. Larkin promoted as the recipient of the 2023 Career Planner of the Year Award. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 01.02.2024 22:49 Photo ID: 8187549 VIRIN: 231222-M-CC164-1036 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 3.07 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Career Planner of the Year Meritorious Promotion [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Sav Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.