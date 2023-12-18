Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dreams and Futures [Image 10 of 11]

    Dreams and Futures

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Piteg, crewchief ssigned with the 129th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, marshals an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 for an overseas deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 15:48
    Photo ID: 8187407
    VIRIN: 231227-Z-FO594-1111
    Resolution: 2944x1968
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Dreams and Futures [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    129th Rescue Wing
    HC130J Combat King II

