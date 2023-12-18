U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Piteg, crewchief ssigned with the 129th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, marshals an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 for an overseas deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 15:48
|Photo ID:
|8187405
|VIRIN:
|231227-Z-FO594-1077
|Resolution:
|2829x1891
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HC-130J Combat King II prepares to taxi [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT