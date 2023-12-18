Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. 5th Fleet Recognizes USS Carney Sailors with Combat Action Ribbon [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. 5th Fleet Recognizes USS Carney Sailors with Combat Action Ribbon

    BAHRAIN

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240102-N-EG592-1096 BAHRAIN (Jan. 2, 2024) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. 5th Fleet, speaks with Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) after presenting combat medals to Sailors while the ship was in Bahrain, Jan. 2. Cooper also recognized the whole Carney crew with the Combat Action Ribbon. On Dec. 16, Carney Sailors shot down 14 Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea. Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 09:01
    Photo ID: 8187133
    VIRIN: 240102-N-EG592-1096
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 907.98 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 5th Fleet Recognizes USS Carney Sailors with Combat Action Ribbon [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. 5th Fleet Recognizes USS Carney Sailors with Combat Action Ribbon
    U.S. 5th Fleet Recognizes USS Carney Sailors with Combat Action Ribbon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    CAR
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    DDG
    USS Carney

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT