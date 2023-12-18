U.S. 5th Fleet Recognizes USS Carney Sailors with Combat Action Ribbon

240102-N-EG592-1038 BAHRAIN (Jan. 2, 2024) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. 5th Fleet, presents a combat medal to Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Garret Hansen aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) while the ship was in Bahrain, Jan. 2. Cooper also recognized the whole Carney crew with the Combat Action Ribbon. On Dec. 16, Carney Sailors shot down 14 Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea. Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

