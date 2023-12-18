Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Special Warfare Conducts Joint Terminal Attack Exercise [Image 2 of 8]

    Naval Special Warfare Conducts Joint Terminal Attack Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Cox 

    Naval Special Warfare Group TWO

    231212-N-CE622-1183
    FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Dec. 12, 2023) East-coast based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) communicate with an A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to 104th Fighter Squadron during a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) exercise at Fort Drum, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023. JTAC training allows Naval Special Warfare personnel to refine their interoperability with joint assets to extend their tactical reach. Naval Special Warfare Group TWO produces, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence in support of U.S. national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Katie Cox)

