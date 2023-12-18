Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Pacific Ocean Division general, RoK MND-DIA general lay wreaths to honor Korean War service members [Image 5 of 7]

    USACE Pacific Ocean Division general, RoK MND-DIA general lay wreaths to honor Korean War service members

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division, and Maj. Gen. Jo, Byung-yoon, commander, RoK Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency; laid wreaths to honor servicemembers at the Korean War Memorial, Seoul, on Dec. 15, 2023. The wreaths were followed by a moment of silence to honor those that gave their lives during the war. Since USACE Far East District’s founding in 1957, the agency has constructed structures in support of the US Military alongside the Republic of Korea. Across the peninsula, the two agencies work together to build facilities that ensure mission readiness. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 02:22
    Photo ID: 8187039
    VIRIN: 231215-A-QR280-2018
    Resolution: 3724x2485
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: SEOUL, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Pacific Ocean Division general, RoK MND-DIA general lay wreaths to honor Korean War service members [Image 7 of 7], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Pacific Ocean Division general, RoK MND-DIA general lay wreaths to honor Korean War service members
    USACE Pacific Ocean Division general, RoK MND-DIA general lay wreaths to honor Korean War service members
    USACE Pacific Ocean Division general, RoK MND-DIA general lay wreaths to honor Korean War service members
    USACE Pacific Ocean Division general, RoK MND-DIA general lay wreaths to honor Korean War service members
    USACE Pacific Ocean Division general, RoK MND-DIA general lay wreaths to honor Korean War service members
    USACE Pacific Ocean Division general, RoK MND-DIA general lay wreaths to honor Korean War service members
    USACE Pacific Ocean Division general, RoK MND-DIA general lay wreaths to honor Korean War service members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Korean War Memorial
    bilateral
    MND-DIA
    USACE Far East District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT