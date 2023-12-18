USACE Pacific Ocean Division general, RoK MND-DIA general lay wreaths to honor Korean War service members

Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division, and Maj. Gen. Jo, Byung-yoon, commander, RoK Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency; laid wreaths to honor servicemembers at the Korean War Memorial, Seoul, on Dec. 15, 2023. The wreaths were followed by a moment of silence to honor those that gave their lives during the war. Since USACE Far East District’s founding in 1957, the agency has constructed structures in support of the US Military alongside the Republic of Korea. Across the peninsula, the two agencies work together to build facilities that ensure mission readiness. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

