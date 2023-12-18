Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers meet with Korean Elevator Safety Agency [Image 4 of 7]

    YONGSAN GARRISON, SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division; Command Sgt. Maj Jamie Lopez, USACE POD; and Col. Heather Levy, USACE Far East District; met with the Korean Elevator Agency on Dec. 14, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea. The agencies are working together unify American and Korean elevator safety codes. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.01.2024 23:52
    Photo ID: 8186988
    VIRIN: 231214-A-QR280-1015
    Resolution: 3306x2206
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: YONGSAN GARRISON, KR
    This work, Army engineers meet with Korean Elevator Safety Agency [Image 7 of 7], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    bilateral
    construction
    elevators
    USACE Far East District

