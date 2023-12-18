Army engineers meet with Korean Elevator Safety Agency

Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division; Command Sgt. Maj Jamie Lopez, USACE POD; and Col. Heather Levy, USACE Far East District; met with the Korean Elevator Agency on Dec. 14, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea. The agencies are working together unify American and Korean elevator safety codes. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
