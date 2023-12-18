PHOTOEX USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Sails in Formation with USS Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in the Mediterranean Sea

Ships from the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) and the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and Hellenic Navy frigate HS Navarinon (F 461) sail in formation in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 31, 2023. The ships from the GRFCSG include the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119). The ships from the Bataan ARG include the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), the San Antonio Class-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The U.S. maintains forward deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Orlosky)

