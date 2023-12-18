Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Sail in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 17 of 30]

    USS Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Sail in the Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Ships from the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) and the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and Hellenic Navy frigate HS Navarinon (F 461) sail in formation in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 31, 2023. The ships from the GRFCSG include the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119). The ships from the Bataan ARG include the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), the San Antonio Class-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The U.S. maintains forward deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.01.2024 12:14
    Photo ID: 8186802
    VIRIN: 231231-N-HJ055-1575
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Sail in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    U.S. Navy
    Deployment
    Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG)

