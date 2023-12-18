Vinson SWATT Underway in 3rd Fleet AOR

230325-N-NT811-0003 Pacific Ocean - (March 25, 2023) – Weapons Tactics instructors Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Bain and Jennie Hoffen (rear), from Naval Surface and Mine Warfare Development Center (SMWDC) observe 5 inch 62 caliber gun live fire exercises being conducted by (front l-r) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Sonny Murraydavis operating the Optical Gun Sight System and Fire Controlman 2nd Class (SW/AW) Trey Pennington, the gunfire control supervisor in the combat information center of the guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). The ship was firing its guns at arial drone targets simulating incoming hostile aircraft. Sterett’s team killed two targets with a total of 10 rounds fired. The ship was operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operations where Sterett us undergoing surface warfare advanced tactical training (SWATT).



SWATT is the Navy’s premier advanced tactical training for the surface fleet to ensure units are competent, proficient and across all warfighting domains. The intense multi-week training event is given under the guidance of SMWDC. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark D. Faram)

