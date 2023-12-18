Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vinson SWATT Underway in 3rd Fleet AOR

    Vinson SWATT Underway in 3rd Fleet AOR

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    230325-N-NT811-0003 Pacific Ocean - (March 25, 2023) – Weapons Tactics instructors Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Bain and Jennie Hoffen (rear), from Naval Surface and Mine Warfare Development Center (SMWDC) observe 5 inch 62 caliber gun live fire exercises being conducted by (front l-r) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Sonny Murraydavis operating the Optical Gun Sight System and Fire Controlman 2nd Class (SW/AW) Trey Pennington, the gunfire control supervisor in the combat information center of the guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). The ship was firing its guns at arial drone targets simulating incoming hostile aircraft. Sterett’s team killed two targets with a total of 10 rounds fired. The ship was operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operations where Sterett us undergoing surface warfare advanced tactical training (SWATT).

    SWATT is the Navy’s premier advanced tactical training for the surface fleet to ensure units are competent, proficient and across all warfighting domains. The intense multi-week training event is given under the guidance of SMWDC. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark D. Faram)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 23:33
    Photo ID: 8186445
    VIRIN: 230325-N-NT811-1003
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 502.31 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vinson SWATT Underway in 3rd Fleet AOR, by CPO Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warfare
    tactics
    readiness
    training
    SMWDC
    SWATT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT