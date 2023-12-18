Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Craig Morgan enlists in the U.S. Army Reserve [Image 9 of 12]

    Craig Morgan enlists in the U.S. Army Reserve

    KY, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Lara Poirrier 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Command

    Country music artist and U.S. Army veteran Craig Morgan recently joined the U.S. Army Reserve during a performance over the weekend at the Grand Ole Opry. 
    Morgan will attend warrant officer school for six weeks in November, then will fulfill his Army Reserves commitment one weekend per month, two weeks per year, alongside his music career commitments as an Army musician.

    (U.S. Army photo by Lara Poirrier)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 20:39
    Photo ID: 8186315
    VIRIN: 230727-A-QC160-3009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.38 MB
    Location: KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

