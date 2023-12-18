Craig Morgan enlists in the U.S. Army Reserve

Country music artist and U.S. Army veteran Craig Morgan recently joined the U.S. Army Reserve during a performance over the weekend at the Grand Ole Opry.
Morgan will attend warrant officer school for six weeks in November, then will fulfill his Army Reserves commitment one weekend per month, two weeks per year, alongside his music career commitments as an Army musician.
(U.S. Army photo by Lara Poirrier)
