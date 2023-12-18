Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard HS deploys with USCGC Myrtle Hazard [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard HS deploys with USCGC Myrtle Hazard

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Zea, a deployed health services technician, participates in a bridge briefing aboard the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) off Papua New Guinea on Aug. 31, 2023, during a 46-day expeditionary patrol. The U.S. Coast Guard was in Papua New Guinea at the invitation of the PNG government to join their lead in maritime operations to combat illegal fishing and safeguard marine resources following the recent signing and ratification of a bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement between the United States and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 18:48
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard HS deploys with USCGC Myrtle Hazard [Image 5 of 5], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HS1 Steven Zea - A Beacon of Medical Expertise in the Pacific Waters

    Coast Guard
    HS
    IDHS
    LOG-X DST

