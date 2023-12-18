U.S. Coast Guard HS deploys with USCGC Myrtle Hazard

Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Zea, a deployed health services technician (lower left), stands for a photo with the deck force aboard the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) as they depart Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Aug. 31, 2023, during a 46-day expeditionary patrol. The U.S. Coast Guard was in Papua New Guinea at the invitation of the PNG government to join their lead in maritime operations to combat illegal fishing and safeguard marine resources following the recent signing and ratification of a bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement between the United States and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

